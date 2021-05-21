Chester manhunt suspect, the woman he was with now charged with killing her husband

The Chester manhunt suspect and a woman who allegedly traveled with him in Missouri and South Carolina now are charged with killing that woman’s husband, officials said.

Tyler Donnett Terry, 27, and Adrienne Simpson, 34, were charged Friday afternoon with murder in the death of Eugene Simpson, according to Chester County Sheriff Max Dorsey and court records.

Terry and Adrienne Simpson are accused of shooting Eugene Simpson and dumping his body, according to arrest warrants obtained by The Herald. Adrienne Simpson, who is in jail, gave a recorded statement to police that led to charges against her and Terry, according to the warrants.

Eugene Simpson, 33, was found dead Wednesday night in rural Chester County. Chester deputies and State Law Enforcement Division agents found his body hidden in a ditch off Stroud Road near Great Falls. The coroner ruled the death a homicide.

Update on the murder of Eugene Simpson, husband of Adrienne Simpson. Fugitive Tyler Terry has been charged with his murder. Adrienne Simpson is also charged with his murder. pic.twitter.com/l5mUSaGx6j — Greg Suskin (@GSuskinWSOC9) May 21, 2021

Terry now is charged with two murders in South Carolina, and attempted murder linked to shootings in the cities of York and Chester on May 2 and a car chase with Sheriff’s deputies on May 18.

Terry and Simpson also are suspects in two killings near St. Louis, Mo., that happened on May 15, police said. Those deaths are being investigated as murders. In those separate cases a doctor and a woman were fatally shot in what Missouri police say was a robbery.

Police in Missouri described Terry and Simpson as “a modern day Bonnie and Clyde” in a news conference Thursday.

Terry remains uncaught despite a manhunt in South Carolina that has continued since Tuesday, following the chase where Terry allegedly shot at deputies. Simpson was arrested Tuesday morning after that chase, which ran through parts of Chester and York counties. Deputies say Simpson drove the car.

The charge of murder against Simpson in her husband’s death is the first murder charge against her. She already faced accessory to murder charges in connection with the shootings in the cities of York and Chester, and other charges from the police chase.

Manhunt continues

More than 125 police from federal, state and local agencies continued to search for Terry during the day Friday in Chester County, Dorsey said. The FBI used an airplane and a helicopter and other police agencies used drones and other equipment.

SWAT teams from Chester County, York County, and Rock Hill were involved in the search, officials said.

How the manhunt started

Chester County deputies tried to stop a car Monday night before midnight, officials said. The car was seen outside a closed Bojangle’s restaurant off S.C. 9 near Interstate 77. The car fled and the chase ensued across about 20 miles and reached speeds over 100 mph, officials said.

Deputies returned fire but it is not believed Terry or Simpson was hit, officials said.

Check back for updates on this developing story.