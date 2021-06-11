After York County drug agents seize 3/4 pound of meth and a gun, Rock Hill felon charged

A Rock Hill man with past felony convictions has been charged with trafficking meth and weapons after York County drug agents seized nearly a pound of the drug, officials said.

Wesley Emanual Totherow, 31, was arrested Wednesday on Galleria Boulevard, said B.J. Kennedy, commander of the York County Multijurisdictional Drug Enforcement Unit. Police were tipped off about alleged drug activity in the area, near Dave Lyle Boulevard close to Interstate 77, Kennedy said.

Agents found 380 grams of meth, heroin and a 9mm handgun, Kennedy said. The meth weighed more than three-quarters of a pound, officials said.

Totherow was charged Thursday with trafficking meth between 200 grams and 400 grams, possession of heroin with intent to distribute, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, and possession of a weapon by a person convicted of a violent crime.

Totherow has past convictions for drugs, burglary, larceny and conspiracy, South Carolina police and court records show. Under state law, a person previously convicted of a violent crime is banned from having a weapon.

A conviction for trafficking meth between 200 grams and 400 grams carries a mandatory minimum sentence of 25 years in prison, South Carolina law states.

Totherow remains in the York County jail, York County Sheriff’s Office records show.