1 injured in shooting outside popular mall near Charlotte, NC police say

One person has been arrested after a shooting at the Concord Mills mall’s AMC movie theater parking lot, police said Sunday. There is still no word on injuries. David Whisenant-WBTV

Concord police said Sunday afternoon they are investigating a shooting in the parking lot area outside the AMC 24 movie theater in Concord Mills mall that left one person injured.

Police said in a tweet at 4:15 p.m. that a suspect is in custody. There was no immediate word of the condition of the person who was shot. That person was being treated for their injuries, police said.

“The scene is secure,” police said in a tweet shortly after 5 p.m.

Concord Mills is a popular outlet mall just north of Charlotte off of Interstate 85.

On a Saturday night in late January, the mall had closed early due to juveniles fighting, the Observer previously reported.

Prior shooting at the mall

In 2019, a teen was killed and two others were hurt after shots were fired in the mall parking lot. A stray bullet fatally struck 13-year-old Aveanna Propst.

In May, her family filed a wrongful death lawsuit against the mall and its owner, Simon Property Group, among others, the Observer previously reported.

This is a developing story