Cops use stun gun, charge 3 after man attacked by mob with shovel in Lancaster, SC

Three men are charged with assault and battery by a mob after Lancaster police stopped an attack against a man being hit with a shovel, officials said.

Arrested Saturday were Christopher Julian Taylor, 20, and Deyshaun Lamarr Hargrove, 18, both of Mount Holly, N.C., and Mickey Lee, 20, of Lancaster, according to the Lancaster Police Department and court records.

Officers responded to apartments on Chesterfield Avenue in Lancaster after a woman called 911 to say three men were attacking her boyfriend, according to police spokesperson Kayla Vaughn.

Officers used an electric stun gun against Taylor, the suspect using the shovel as a weapon, after Taylor fought with an officer, Vaughn said.

Police did not release the name of the person hit with the shovel, who was airlifted to a hospital with what police said were serious injuries.

No motive for the attack has been released.

Assault by a mob is defined under South Carolina law as two or more people with the premeditated purpose and intent of committing an act of violence on another person.

Second-degree assault and battery by mob is a felony that carries a mandatory punishment of three years up to 25 years in prison for a conviction, state law shows.