3 NC victims, including teen, shot at York County Juneteenth party in Clover, SC

Two shootings, one that left three people injured, at a Juneteeth celebration in York County are being investigated, officials said.

The shootings were reported late Saturday night near the Juneteenth event in the Oakridge community between Lake Wylie and Clover, said Trent Faris, spokesman for the York County Sheriff’s Office. The area is south of the North Carolina state line.

No arrests have been made in either shooting as of 9 a.m. Sunday.

“We have several detectives and deputies working these cases to determine what happened and why,” Faris told The Herald Sunday morning.

Three hurt, including teen

Three victims were shot around 11:30 p.m. Saturday after people had gathered for the celebration near Oakridge Road and Bellaire Circle, Faris said. Deputies responded to the area after a 911 call about multiple gunshots, Faris said.

All three victims are from Gaston County, North Carolina, Faris said. Two of them were found at a hospital in Gastonia. A third victim, a 17-year-old man, was transported to Atrium Healthcare in Charlotte for his injuries, Faris said.

Deputies found several cars were also hit by gunfire, Faris said.

The sheriff’s office sent multiple teams of detectives to the scene and to the hospitals to gather information and evidence, Faris said.

Separate road rage shooting nearby

About a half hour earlier, deputies responded to a separate shooting nearby, Faris said. A man told deputies he had been shot at while driving in what appears to be a road rage incident, Faris said.

The man told deputies a car, with Georgia license plates, that was leaving the same Juneteenth event abruptly pulled out in front of his car, Faris said. The man honked his horn and flashed headlights at the other vehicle, Faris said.

Soon after, the other car pulled beside the man and someone in it fired shots into the side of his car, according to a press release from the sheriff’s office.

The man had three passengers in his car, including his wife and two young children, ages 11 and 8. A bullet hole was found in the right rear passenger door next to the seat where one of the children was sitting, the press release said.

No one was hit by the bullets, Faris said.