York County man pleads guilty to secretly making videos of children in his bathroom

A York County man who secretly took videos of girls in a bathroom at his home then shared the videos online has been sentenced to 20 years in prison.

Mark Steven Ehrnschwender, 64, of Lake Wylie, admitted taking the videos when he pleaded guilty Monday afternoon in York County criminal court. He pleaded guilty to second and third degree sexual exploitation of minors, and violating privacy rights by taking secret videos, according to court records and officials.

York County Circuit Court Judge Dan Hall sentenced Ehrnschwender after prosecutors with the S.C. Attorney General’s Office Internet Crimes Against Children task force and Ehrnschwender agreed to a negotiated plea.

Ehrnschwender was arrested after York County Sheriff’s Office deputies were informed about the camera and videos in October 2018. Ehrnschwender was caught when he shared the videos online through Bit Torrent file sharing, records show.

Videos of naked and partially-naked children taking showers, changing clothes and using the bathroom were made at Ehrnschwender’s home, documents in the case show.

Ehnrschwender’s lawyer, Gary Lemel of Rock Hill, said in a statement after court Ehrnschwender apologized for his actions, which were wrong and a violation of the privacy of the victims.

“My client took full responsibility for his actions and hopes that his family and the victims will see his remorse for the pain he has caused them,” Lemel said.

Several of the victims were in court Monday. The Herald is not naming the victims because of their ages and the nature of the sex crimes against them.

Ehrnschwender must register as a sex offender for the rest of his life after his release from the S.C. Department of Corrections, according to court documents.