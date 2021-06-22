Man robbed at gunpoint in parking lot of Rock Hill Waffle House, police say

A man was robbed at gunpoint outside a Rock Hill restaurant late Monday night, police said.

The victim told officers he was in the parking lot outside the Waffle House on Cherry Road around 11:30 p.m. when he was robbed, said Lt. Michael Chavis of the Rock Hill Police Department. The victim said several young men approached him and began talking before a suspect pulled a gun, Chavis said.

Cash and a credit card were taken in the armed robbery, Chavis said. The victim was not hurt.

The suspects fled in a white pickup truck, Chavis said.

Patrol, forensics, and detectives responded to the scene. No arrests have been made.