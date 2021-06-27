27-year-old man found dead in Rock Hill street after hit-and-run

Rock Hill Police Department car.

Rock Hill police are investigating a fatal hit-and-run after a 27-year-old man was found lying in the road late Saturday night.

Officers found the man, who had been struck by a motor vehicle, on Iredell Street shortly after 11 p.m., Rock Hill Police Department Lt. Michael Chavis said in a press release. The man died at the scene, the release said.

Police believe the man was walking in the road when he was struck by the vehicle, which left the scene, Chavis said.

Officers are looking for a 2007-2012 Nissan Sentra, Chavis said. Officers found evidence at the scene that indicates the car has extensive damage to its front driver-side fender, according to the release.

Anyone with information about this accident is asked to call the Rock Hill Police Department.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.