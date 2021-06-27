13-year-old dies after being struck in hit-and-run on east Charlotte road, CMPD says

A 13-year-old boy was killed in a hit-and-run early Sunday in east Charlotte, police said. Getty Images/iStockphoto

A 13-year-old boy was killed in a hit-and-run early Sunday in east Charlotte, police said.

The boy, Kevin Gaviel Osorto, was struck by a car near the 4000 block of East W. T. Harris Boulevard, north of The Plaza, shortly after 2 a.m., Charlotte-Mecklenburg police said in a news release. Osorto died at the scene, police said.

CMPD officers are looking for a 2016 or 2017 Chevrolet Equinox that fled the scene. Officers do not know the color of the car.

Police believe Osorto was walking on the right shoulder of East W. T. Harris Boulevard’s southbound lane when he was hit, the release said.

Debris from the scene indicates the car’s front right headlight will be damaged, police said.

Anyone with information about the incident should call CMPD at 704-432-2169 or Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.