‘Moreno broke the law’: Rock Hill officer fired, charged after making controversial arrest

A Rock Hill police officer involved in a controversial arrest of two brothers on June 23 has been fired and was charged Thursday with assault, officials said.

The arrests of Ricky and Travis Price, both of whom are Black, was caught on video, shared on Facebook and led to three days of race-related protests in Rock Hill. Protesters called into question the use of police force.

Officer John Moreno was terminated Wednesday, said Chief Chris Watts of the Rock Hill Police Department. Watts made the announcement at a Thursday afternoon news conference.

Moreno, who is white, escalated the problem instead of de-escalating the incident when he took Travis Price to the ground, Watts said.

Sixteenth Circuit Solicitor Kevin Brackett said at the same news conference that evidence, including video, shows Moreno assaulted Travis Price.

“Officer Moreno broke the law,” Brackett said.

Rock Hill City Solicitor Chis Putman, also at the news conference, said the hindering police charge against Travis Price has been dismissed.

Police videos of the incident also were released Thursday.

Moreno gave a statement at the news conference. He said he was sorry for what he did and apologized to Travis Price who attended the news conference but did not speak.

“I am here to own it and make it right,” Moreno said.

A 10-year Rock Hill police veteran, Moreno was then led to the nearby York County jail in the same building where he was booked on charges of third-degree assault and battery.

The charge against Moreno is a misdemeanor, Brackett said. It carries a maximum punishment of 30 days in jail for a conviction.

On private video and store surveillance video released after the June 23 arrests of Ricky Price and Travis Price, Travis Price is taken to the ground by Moreno.

Travis Price was not involved in the traffic stop where Ricky Price was taken in custody on suspicion of drugs and weapons violations. Travis Price arrived later and was trying to get jewelry from his brother. A statement made by police officials after the incident gave similar details.

Police said Travis Price pushed Moreno and later charged Price with hindering police, but the videos show no push from Price.

Moreno’s name was released by police July 2 after another officer testified in court about the incident and named Moreno and the other Rock Hill officers involved in the incident with both Price brothers.

