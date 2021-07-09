Man found dead in York County homicide near Lake Wylie, coroner says

A York County man was found dead Thursday near Lake Wylie in a case under investigation as a homicide, officials said.

Steven Kyle Faris, 35, was found dead at 7100 Twin Streams Lane, said Sabrina Gast, York County Coroner.

Gast did not release details about how Faris died but said the death has been ruled a homicide. Faris would have turned 36 on July 9, Gast said.

It remains unclear if Faris lived at the home located between Lake Wylie and Clover in northern York County. York County Sheriff’s Office deputies have not released details about how Faris was killed or how long the body is believed to have been on the property.

Capt. Carson Neely, supervisor of the sheriff’s office criminal investigation division, told The Herald Friday the investigation remains ongoing.

Check back for updates on this developing story.