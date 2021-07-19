Man shot in Rock Hill; investigation underway but no arrests, police say

Rock Hill police are investigating the shooting of a man, which happened Sunday.

The 22-year-old victim was found by police around 2:15 p.m. in the 800 block of South York Avenue, Lt. Michael Chavis of the Rock Hill Police Department said in a written statement. The victim had been shot several times, Chavis said.

The victim was taken to Piedmont Medical Center hospital with serious injuries and was in stable condition Monday, Chavis said in the statement.

The victim has not been identified.

Rock Hill police forensics and detectives responded to the crime scene but have not made any arrests, Chavis said.

No motive for the shooting has been released.

Check back for updates to this developing story.