Chester County man pleads guilty to murder in 2019 killing of woman near Catawba River

A look inside a jail. File photo

A Chester County man has been sentenced to 30 years in prison for the shooting death of a woman in 2019.

Brandon Ryan Roberts, 34, of Fort Lawn, shot Latwanyept Lashay Stover, 37, of Lancaster, in November 2019 while the two were riding in Stover’s BMW on U.S. 21 near the Catawba River, according to 6th Circuit Deputy Solicitor Candice Lively and Chester County Sheriff’s Office deputies.

Roberts pleaded guilty to murder and was sentenced late Monday to the S.C. Department of Corrections by South Carolina Circuit Judge Brian Gibbons, Lively said.

Brandon Ryan Roberts Chester County Sheriff's Office

The 30-year sentence was agreed to under a plea deal between prosecutors and Roberts, Lively said.

A conviction for murder in South Carolina carries a sentence of 30 years to life in prison.

Roberts had been in the Chester County jail since shortly after the shooting.