Suspect on bail for drugs charged for fatal hit-and-run in York, police say

A York man wanted by police for failure to appear in court on drug charges has been charged in a fatal hit-and-run in June in which another York man was killed, police said.

Jermell Latavis Anthony, 33, is charged with felony hit-and-run resulting in death in the June 9 incident where Nicholas Wayne Dunnavant was killed, according to police and jail records.

Dunnavant, 24, died after he was found on Railroad Avenue in York, said Sgt. David Dover of the York Police Department.

Anthony was arrested Sunday on a pending warrant for the hit-and-run after an unrelated incident on Hunter Street in York in which shots were fired, Dover said.

Anthony also faces charges of discharging a weapon inside the city limits from Sunday’s incident, records show.

A conviction for felony hit-and-run resulting in death in South Carolina carries a potential sentence of up to 25 years in prison, state law says.

Suspect was wanted, records show

Anthony had been wanted by York County Sheriff’s Office deputies on a bench warrant since April after he failed to show up for court on pending drug charges, according to police and court records reviewed by The Herald.

Anthony was arrested on cocaine and marijuana charges in November 2019 but did not show up for his court dates after posting $8,500 bail, S.C. court records show.

Anthony has previous York County convictions for discharging a weapon into a vehicle and drug-related charges, online court records show.

He remains in the York County jail after the arrest Sunday on the hit-and-run charge and the warrants for failure to appear in court, records show.