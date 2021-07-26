Crime

80 dogs, 2 monkeys and a bird seized from York County, SC near Lake Wylie, deputies say

York County, SC

Deputies in York County took custody of dozens of animals Monday from a home near Lake Wylie in a “large-scale animal seizure,” officials said.

At least 80 dogs, two monkeys and a bird were taken from the property on West Liberty Hill Road, said Trent Faris, spokesman for the York County Sheriff’s Office.

The area is west of the lake and south of the North Carolina state line. Lake Wylie is part of the Carolinas border between York County and Charlotte.

Deputies from the sheriff’s office code enforcement unit, along with York County Animal Control, were at the scene most of Monday.

The sheriff’s office issued an alert on Facebook and Twitter to advise the public about the increased police presence for the animal seizure in the area between Lake Wylie and York.

So many animals were seized that the York County Animal Shelter, which handles pet adoptions and placement for animal control, closed intake to the public Monday as the animals were handled.

Check back for updates on this developing story.

Profile Image of Andrew Dys
Andrew Dys
Andrew Dys covers breaking news and public safety for The Herald, where he has been a reporter and columnist since 2000. He has won 51 South Carolina Press Association awards for his coverage of crime, race, justice, and people. He is author of the book “Slice of Dys” and his work is in the U.S. Library of Congress.
  Comments  
Copyright Commenting Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service