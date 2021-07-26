80 dogs, 2 monkeys and a bird seized from York County, SC near Lake Wylie, deputies say

Deputies in York County took custody of dozens of animals Monday from a home near Lake Wylie in a “large-scale animal seizure,” officials said.

At least 80 dogs, two monkeys and a bird were taken from the property on West Liberty Hill Road, said Trent Faris, spokesman for the York County Sheriff’s Office.

The area is west of the lake and south of the North Carolina state line. Lake Wylie is part of the Carolinas border between York County and Charlotte.

Deputies from the sheriff’s office code enforcement unit, along with York County Animal Control, were at the scene most of Monday.

NOTICE: York County Sheriff's Office is currently working in conjunction with York County Animal Control on a large scale animal seizure off W. Liberty Hill Rd. York. During this time, York County Animal shelter intake will be closed. More info coming in a news release #YCSONews pic.twitter.com/dnBpAMXywk — YCSO_SC (@YCSO_SC) July 26, 2021

The sheriff’s office issued an alert on Facebook and Twitter to advise the public about the increased police presence for the animal seizure in the area between Lake Wylie and York.

So many animals were seized that the York County Animal Shelter, which handles pet adoptions and placement for animal control, closed intake to the public Monday as the animals were handled.

Check back for updates on this developing story.