York County man charged with sex exploitation of minors after child porn videos seized

A York County man has been charged after child pornography videos were found on his cellphone, according to sheriff and jail records.

Aaron Michael Pritch, 28, was arrested Monday by York County Sheriff’s Office deputies on 10 counts of third-degree sexual exploitation of a minor, according to York County jail records and arrest warrants reviewed by The Herald.

The files had been saved on Pritch’s cell phone, according to the warrants. Probable cause for the arrest was based on a police investigation and recovery of evidence, the warrants state.

South Carolina law defines third-degree sexual exploitation of a minor as possession of “material that contains a visual representation of a minor engaging in sexual activity or appearing in a state of sexually explicit nudity when a reasonable person would infer the purpose is sexual stimulation.”

A conviction for third-degree sexual exploitation of a minor in South Carolina carries a potential punishment of up to 10 years in the S.C. Department of Corrections for each charge.

The case was investigated as part of the S.C. Attorney General’s Office Internet Crimes Against Children task force, records show. The task force of police and prosecutors investigate and prosecute crimes involving child victims.