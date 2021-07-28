After woman attacked with hatchet at York County, SC store, suspect caught in Charlotte

A South Carolina man has been caught in Charlotte after an alleged hatchet attack on a woman at a York County store near the North Carolina state line, officials said.

Tyquez Terry Myers, 21, of Florence County, was arrested by Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department officers Wednesday, according to the sheriff’s offices in Mecklenburg and York counties.

Myers had been sought since Saturday after the attack at the Quik Trip gas station and store on Carowinds Boulevard, said York County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Trent Faris.

York County deputies have an arrest warrant against Myers for attempted murder, Faris said.

A conviction for attempted murder in South Carolina carries a sentence of up to 30 years in prison, state law shows.

WANTED: Tyquez Terry Myers is wanted for Attempted Murder (Domestic related) for an incident that took place at QuikTrip on Carowinds Blvd., Fort Mill. #YCSONews #CrimeStoppers pic.twitter.com/x24QdMTBYG — YCSO_SC (@YCSO_SC) July 24, 2021

The incident was domestic-related but deputies have not released the relationship between Myers and the victim.

The woman suffered “life-threatening lacerations” in the attack that started inside the store and continued outside, according to York County sheriff’s office documents. York County deputies found her injured in the women’s bathroom at the store, according to sheriff’s office reports.

The victim was hospitalized, deputies said.

Deputies spoke to witnesses and obtained surveillance video, officials said. Myers had been sought by police in both states since shortly after the attack.

Myers is in the Mecklenburg County jail on a fugitive/extradition warrant with a $75,000 bond, North Carolina records show.

It remains unclear when Myers will be extradited to York County to face the South Carolina charge.