A man was shot to death in Lancaster County. The sheriff wants any info he can get

The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office is looking for information on a homicide early Sunday morning near Kershaw.

Deputies were dispatched just before 5 a.m. Sunday to 218 Railroad Avenue just north of Kershaw. The site is off North Matson Street. There they found Kenneth Morehead Jr., 46, with multiple gunshot wounds to his upper body. He was conscious and responsive at the time.

EMS arrived and transported Morehead to the Medical University of South Carolina Lancaster Medical Center helipad. He was airlifted to another medical facility. Morehead died while undergoing medical treatment. An autopsy will be performed later this week.

In a release Monday, Sheriff Barry Faile offered condolences to Morehead’s family and friends while asking for information others might have.

“We have gathered some good information about this shooting, but we need anybody who saw or heard anything or anybody who knows anything from any source to contact us and share the information so we can put the shooter in jail,” Faile said. “Anonymous information is welcomed.”

Morehead was found lying beside the front passenger door of a gray 2014 Honda Accord behind a house. Law enforcement believes, according to the report, Morehead was a passenger in the vehicle which was driven to the house by another adult male.

The driver went inside as Morehead waited outside, according to the release, and the driver and others in the house reported hearing multiple gun shots before finding Morehead next to the car. There were no other injuries.

Anyone with information on the event should call the sheriff’s office at 803-283-3388 or Midlands Crimestoppers at 888-274-6372. Online tips can be submitted at midlandscrimestoppers.com. There also is a P3 Tips App for download.

