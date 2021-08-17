‘Baby Jane Doe’ found dead in York County river in 1992. Mom charged 29 years later.

In August 1992, a swimmer found a deceased newborn baby in the Catawba River between Rock Hill and Fort Mill, south of the North Carolina border at Lake Wylie.

The baby with red hair died from injuries after birth and was unidentified, York County Sheriff Kevin Tolson said. She was called “Baby Jane Doe.” She was found floating in the water Aug. 12, 1992, but did not die from drowning, officials said.

Now 29 years later, Tolson said at a news conference Tuesday the cold case was solved after a DNA match. Sheriff’s office deputies and prosecutors have arrested the mother of the child for homicide by child abuse, Tolson said.

Stacy Michelle Costner Rabon, 48, of Rock Hill, was charged Tuesday with homicide by child abuse, according to Tolson and jail records.

Tolson said the baby, later called ”Baby Angel Hope” as detectives worked the case for three decades, was stabbed and found by a swimmer.

Rabon “did not deny” the baby was hers when confronted by law enforcement, according to Tolson and an arrest warrant in the case obtained by The Herald.

The child was found near the U.S. 21 Catawba River bridge, Tolson said.

A DNA match between the baby and Rabon was made after Rabon was arrested in 2019, Tolson said. Detectives did not give up on the case and now have enough evidence to charge Rabon.

“This child deserved our best,” Tolson said. “Maybe now she will be called Baby Angel Justice.”

The charge carries a sentence in South Carolina of 30 years to life for a conviction.

Rabon remains in custody pending a first court appearance.

Check back for updates on this developing story.