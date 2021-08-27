Fort Mill man charged after York County drug agents find 96 grams fentanyl

A Fort Mill man who had been sought on a charge of failure to appear in court was caught Thursday and now faces drug-related charges, police said.

Anthony Levi Sanders, 21, is charged with possession of fentanyl and cocaine with intent to distribute, and failure to appear in court. He was captured at a home on Croyden Court outside Fort Mill, said B.J. Kennedy, commander of the York County Mutijurisdictional Drug Enforcement Unit.

Deputies with the York County Sheriff’s Office and drug agents found 96 grams of fentanyl and cocaine during a search after Sanders was caught, Kennedy said.

Fentanyl is a synthetic opioid pain reliever that is 50-100 times more potent than morphine, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention website.

Sanders was wanted on a bench warrant issued by a judge in April from a 2020 arrest charging him with escape from custody, according to South Carolina court records.

Sanders has previous convictions in York County from 2019 for illegal weapon possession and drugs violations, court records show.

Sanders remains in the York County jail.