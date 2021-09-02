Jury finds Chester man guilty of sex assaults on children.

A look inside a jail. File photo

A Chester man has been sentenced to life in prison after a jury found him guilty of sex attacks on children, according to court officials and records.

Bradley Mark Corlew, 33, was found guilty Thursday after a four-day trial at the Chester County Courthouse, said Randy Newman, Sixth Circuit Solicitor. The case was prosecuted by Sixth Circuit Deputy Solicitor Candice Lively.

The jury deliberated about an hour before finding Corlew guilty of first-degree criminal sexual conduct, second-degree criminal sexual conduct, and another sexual assault charge, according to court officials.

The Herald does not identify victims of sexual assault.

South Carolina Circuit Court Judge Brian Gibbons sentenced Corlew to life in the S.C. Department of Corrections.

Corlew and another defendant who was not on trial this week were arrested in September 2019 by Chester Police Department detectives on several sexual assault charges from 2018 through the summer of 2019.

