Teen charged with bringing weapon to Rock Hill school, York SC sheriff says

A student has been charged with having a weapon last month at Rock Hill High School, officials said.







York County deputies do not think any student intended to use the weapon for violence, according to a press release. It appears that students planned to use the gun while filming a music video, the release said.

York County deputies are still investigating an incident where they seized ammunition at the school in August, said Trent Faris, spokesman for the York County Sheriff’s Office.

NEW: York County Sheriff School Resource Officers are investigating a complaint about students possessing a gun and ammunition on Rock Hill High School grounds. Read more... https://t.co/GRco6BHeJi#YCSONews — YCSO_SC (@YCSO_SC) September 7, 2021

On Aug. 30, three plastic bags containing ammunition were found in a student’s book bag, according to a sheriff’s office incident report. Another student had told deputies that a social media post earlier in the month showed someone with a “a pistol” in a bathroom at the school, the report stated.

When questioned about the post, the student admitted to holding a BB gun and posting a photo on social media “to get attention,” the report stated.

A sheriff’s office K-9 team searched lockers and bathrooms for hidden weapons on Aug. 30 but did not find any guns, the report stated.

The unnamed student was charged with possession of a weapon on school property and unlawful possession of a hand gun by a person under the age of 18, Faris said in the written statement. The student was petitioned to South Carolina Family Court on the charges.

A second student is also under investigation and charges are pending for that suspect, Faris said.

“Deputies have identified two students, one 17-year-old and one 14-year-old, who were involved,” the sheriff’s office said Tuesday afternoon in a written statement. “Deputies do not believe the students were going use the firearm at school for violence. ”

South Carolina law states it is illegal to have a weapon or ammunition on school property.

School district action

In a statement sent to The Herald via email, Rock Hill Schools spokesperson Lindsay Machak said the district takes safety and security extremely seriously.

“In this particular case, we notified the York County Sheriff’s Office, and they were able to launch an investigation immediately. We are cooperating with the investigation, which is ongoing,” Machak said.

School officials declined to say what disciplinary action has been taken against the students.

Principal Ozzie Ahl sent a message to Rock Hill High School parents to make them aware of the incident.

“In these particular incidents, law enforcement officials did not believe the students involved had the intention to use any of the contraband for acts of violence but rather intended to use them as props to film a music video,” Ahl wrote. “I would like to remind you that weapons of any kind are not allowed on school property for any reason. These incidents have been reported to our district code of conduct team and will be handled appropriately.”

Ahl added that the discovery of this incident was a result of a “see something, say something” moment, where brave students alerted adults to something they had seen.

“As a result of the students’ quick reporting, law enforcement officials were able to be notified and begin their investigation,” Ahl wrote. “We are incredibly grateful that our community recognizes the importance of speaking up and hope you will continue to have conversations with your student to encourage this valuable communication tool.”

Check back for updates on this developing story.