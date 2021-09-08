Crime

Rock Hill police issue alert after woman assaulted by suspect who exposed himself

Rock Hill, SC

Police in Rock Hill have issued an alert to the public after a woman was assaulted by a suspect who exposed himself, then made an indecent gesture and comment.

The incident happened Tuesday morning in the 1700 block of Hunters Trail, said Lt. Michael Chavis of the Rock Hill Police Department.

The area is south of Celanese Road and west of Interstate 77, and adjacent to both residential and commercial blocks.

The female victim was walking when a young man approached the woman and asked if she wanted to make $50, according to a statement from the police department. The suspect touched the woman’s buttocks and grabbed her as she walked away, police said.

The victim fought back and screamed as the suspect pulled his pants down and exposed himself, police said in the statement.

The suspect fled as a neighbor came to the victim’s aid, according to the police statement.

Patrol units responded and detectives with the criminal investigation division continued to work the case later Tuesday and Wednesday, Chavis said. No arrests have been made.

