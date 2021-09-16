2 Rock Hill men who were free on bail now charged with drug trafficking after SWAT raid

Two Rock Hill men free on bail related to unrelated charges have been arrested and charged with drug trafficking after a SWAT raid on a home, according to police and court records.

Earl Denzell Crockett, 37, and Cordney Sharae Wilson, 33, were charged with multiple drug charges Wednesday after search warrants were served on a Bynum Avenue home, said B.J. Kennedy, commander of the York County Mutijurisdictional Drug Enforcement Unit.

Both are charged with trafficking cocaine, manufacture of crack cocaine, possession of fentanyl with intent to distribute, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, and several other drug violations, according to police and court records obtained by The Herald. The other charges include drug distribution in proximity of a school because the incident location is near Winthrop University.

Officers with the drug unit and Rock Hill Police Department SWAT seized 46 grams of fentanyl, 25 grams of cocaine, 12 grams of crack cocaine, and 105 grams of marijuana, Kennedy said. Drug manufacturing materials were also seized, Kennedy said.

Fentanyl is a synthetic opioid pain reliever that is 50-100 times more potent than morphine, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention website.

Cocaine is a powerfully addictive stimulant drug that is illegal in both powder and crack forms, according to the National Institute on Drug Abuse.

Suspects were free on bail, records show

Crockett was free on bond for 10 York County charges in 2019, 2020, and 2021 in criminal cases that remain pending, South Carolina court records show.

Wilson was one of two people arrested earlier this year in June by York County drug agents on 15 charges including trafficking cocaine and possession of fentanyl with intent to distribute, records show. Wilson was free on bond in those pending cases, court records show.

Crockett and Wilson remain in the York County jail pending a bond hearing from Wednesday’s arrests..

