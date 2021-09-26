Rock Hill police find man dead, another hurt at apartment complex late Saturday

Rock Hill Police Department car.

A man was found fatally shot and another injured late Saturday at a Rock Hill apartment complex, officials said.

The shooting happened around 10 p.m. Saturday in the 2400 block of Celanese Road, Rock Hill police said in a news release.

Officers found 27-year-old Rayquan Steele lying in a parking lot, injured but alive, with multiple gunshot wounds, the release said. Inside an apartment, officers found a 22-year-old man with a gunshot wound, who was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

The shooting happened as a result of an argument when Steele went to confront his child’s mother and her boyfriend, police said. The victim’s name has not yet been released.

Steele was taken to a nearby hospital and treated for his injuries, the release said. He was released to police custody and charged with murder, second-degree domestic violence and possession of a weapon during a violent crime, the release said.

News alerts in your inbox Sign up for email alerts and be the first to know when news breaks. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.