Crime
Rock Hill police find man dead, another hurt at apartment complex late Saturday
A man was found fatally shot and another injured late Saturday at a Rock Hill apartment complex, officials said.
The shooting happened around 10 p.m. Saturday in the 2400 block of Celanese Road, Rock Hill police said in a news release.
Officers found 27-year-old Rayquan Steele lying in a parking lot, injured but alive, with multiple gunshot wounds, the release said. Inside an apartment, officers found a 22-year-old man with a gunshot wound, who was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.
The shooting happened as a result of an argument when Steele went to confront his child’s mother and her boyfriend, police said. The victim’s name has not yet been released.
Steele was taken to a nearby hospital and treated for his injuries, the release said. He was released to police custody and charged with murder, second-degree domestic violence and possession of a weapon during a violent crime, the release said.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
