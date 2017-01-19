ANSWER Scholarship program targets area moms seeking a college degree

It’s mom’s time to go to college, says the scholarship program.
ANSWER, a nonprofit based in Charlotte that provides financial and professional support to Charlotte region mothers with school-age children, is accepting scholarship applications from mothers who want to go to college for the 2017-2018 school year, according to a recent release.
The scholarship is open to mothers age 25 or older with at least one child in grades K-12. A mother must be a resident of Mecklenburg, Cabarrus, Gaston, Iredell, Lincoln, Stanly or Union counties in North Carolina and Lancaster or York counties.
The scholarship is awarded to women who plan to seek a degree as a full-time student at an accredited institution in the area, the release states. This can include a bachelor’s degree, a two-year nursing degree or a two-year degree in CPCC’s Health Careers Program.
“ANSWER Scholarship helps mothers in the Charlotte region earn college degrees and become strong and self-sufficient,” the release states. “Their children are inspired to follow their example and work harder in school.”
Rock Hill mom Annette McMullen, 39, earned her Bachelor’s degree in biology from Winthrop University on Dec. 17 thanks to the ANSWER program.
“Wearing a lot of different hats at once, you have to manage your time,” she said. “There is no way possible I could even attempt going through this without having their support.”
Recipients are automatically enrolled in ANSWER’s Mentors for Mom program, which provides support and guidance on balancing school, family and work, the release states. The program meets one Saturday per month.
ANSWER has funded 83 college scholarships for 44 women in the Carolinas since 2006, the release states.
To Apply
Apply online at ow.ly/FfxN306LgLH and enter ANSWER Scholarship in the search field.
The deadline to apply is March 3.
More information: www.answerscholarship.org
