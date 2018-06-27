Your child's school may have a new leader: Rock Hill schools announce changes

Several Rock Hill schools have new top leaders, including Northwestern High School and Rawlinson Road Middle School.

The Rock Hill school district announced Tuesday that Hezekiah Massey is replacing retiring Northwestern principal James Blake, who gave 34 years to the school, 15 of them as principal.

Massey was an assistant principal for Northwestern from 2006 to 2010.

Massey is returning to Rock Hill after serving for six years as the director of alternative programs and student intervention at Blue Eagle Academy in Clover. Massey also was principal of Hunter-Kinard-Tyler Schools, a campus serving 800 K-12th grade students in Orangeburg.

SIGN UP

Help us deliver journalism that makes a difference in our community. Our journalism takes a lot of time, effort, and hard work to produce. If you read and enjoy our journalism, please consider subscribing today. SUBSCRIBE TODAY

Massey served as a board member for the Clover Area Assistance Center and helped the Boys and Girls Clubs of York County establish the Clover Teen Center, according to the Rock Hill school district.

Heather Andrus was named the new principal of Rawlinson Road. She takes over for Jean Dickson, now principal of Lesslie Elementary School. Andrus has more than 20 years of experience in education.

Since 2013, Andrus has served as an assistant principal for Northwestern. She taught American government and history and was a program coordinator for Northwestern.

Jennifer Morrison was named the district's new executive director of secondary education, replacing now-superintendent Bill Cook Jr.

For two years, Morrison has been the chief strategy officer at the S.C. Department of Education and before that worked as the director of school transformation for the state.

While working for the state department, Morrison wrote components of the Every Student Succeeds Act and helped the department execute its strategic plan across 30 offices, according to Rock Hill. Morrison also led the state-wide roll-out of the Read to Succeed literacy law.

In other changes, South Pointe High School has a new athletic director.

Adam Hare, who has taught physical education since 2008 at Sullivan Middle School, replaces the retired Lance Roberts. Hare has taught full-time while coaching three sports and managed the Sullivan athletics program.

To read more about administration changes, visit the Rock Hill school district's website.