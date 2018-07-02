Clover adds security officers at elementary schools, districts approve '18-'19 budgets

Local school districts have approved their 2018-19 operating budgets. Some include tax increases on businesses, non-owner occupied homes and rental properties.

The tax increase will not affect homeowners' primary residences. That's the result of Act 388, South Carolina’s property tax reform measure, which replaced a tax levy on primary homes with a one-cent sales tax on most retail purchases to pay for school operations. Act 388 has left many school districts short on revenue, resulting in spending cuts and the scaling back or elimination of programs.

Clover

The Clover school district on June 25 approved an $84.9 million budget. That's about a six percent increase from last school year.

The budget includes adding security officers at the district's seven elementary schools. The budget also includes a tax increase that will amount to $36 more in taxes each year on a $100,000 business.

Clover is adding 27 new positions, including new teachers and additional support staff, a $1.3 million investment.

Rock Hill

The Rock Hill school board approved a $160.7 million budget on a 6-1 vote on June 25, according to the district. The budget includes a tax increase that will amount to $42 more in taxes each year on a $100,000 business, according to the district.

The budget includes a one percent cost of living salary increase and a step increase for teachers and other staff. Rock Hill also included funding for two more Catawba Mental Health service providers in the schools, additional behavior management assistants and an increase for bus driver salaries.

Fort Mill

The Fort Mill school board approved on June 5 a 2018-19 budget of $131 million. The budget includes a tax increase that will amount to $48 more in taxes each year on a $100,000 business, said Joe Burke, district spokesperson.

Fort Mill is adding 58 new classroom teaching positions next school year to account for growth and a 2 percent cost of living salary increase for all staff.

York

The York school board approved in June a $46.7 million budget. The budget includes a tax increase that will result in $42 more in taxes each year on a $100,000 business. The budget includes salary step increases for all employees, a one percent salary increase for all employees and a new teacher for Jefferson Elementary School.

Chester

On June 28, the Chester County School District approved a $49.9 million budget, said Becky Crouch, administrative assistant for the district. Chester's budget includes a one percent salary increase for all employees, including teachers. Bus drivers also will get an increase.

Lancaster

The Lancaster County School District has approved a $110 million budget. The budget includes a tax increase that will amount to about $12 more in taxes each year on a $100,000 business. The budget includes salary step increases for eligible employees and the addition of two new school resource officers, one at Buford Middle School and one at Andrew Jackson Middle School.