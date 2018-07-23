Clover names new school leaders for Blue Eagle Academy, technical education

Clover schools have two new leaders.

Carrie Bolin has been named director of the district’s Career and Technical Education program; Jason Mabry is the new director of Blue Eagle Academy, according to the Clover school district.

Bolin, who holds a masters in agricultural education from Clemson and a masters in educational leadership from Arkansas State University, has more than 15 years in education, all in York County. She started as an agriculture teacher in Fort Mill.

For two years, Bolin has led the technology center in York.

Clover is expanding the scope of its career and technical education programs, according to the district.

Bolin will supervise the district’s 16 career and technical programs and oversee federal and state career funds and the expansion of internships and work-based learning for Clover students.

“Carrie Bolin is a proven Career and Technical Education teacher and leader,” Clover Superintendent Sheila Quinn said in a prepared statement. “She is passionate about aligning the career and technical programs at Clover High School with high-quality industry credentials and work-based learning internship experiences. She will seek out greater opportunities for students to gain real work experience and ... soft skills while they are in high school.”

Mabry is taking over for Hezekiah Massey at Blue Eagle Academy, the district’s alternative school. For the past two years, Mabry has served as a high school assistant principal.

Mabry holds a masters of education in guidance and and counseling from the University of Alaska.

A Lancaster native, Mabry began his career as the director of guidance for the Horry County School District.

Mabry also worked as an assistant principal and principal in multiple districts after moving in 2002 to Alaska. He returned to South Carolina in 2007 and accepted a position in Rock Hill. He joined the Clover school district in 2016.

“Jason Mabry brings a unique set of experiences to the director of Blue Eagle Academy role,” Quinn said. “His time in rural Alaska as a principal working with at-risk youth and his background as a school counselor give him perspective on how to combine high expectations with a strong system of support to ensure students thrive academically and socially.”