Friday kicks off tax-free weekend in South Carolina. Here’s what to know.

York County families are preparing for classes to start back later this month, and tax-free weekend is when many stock up on school supplies.

Tax-free weekend, the three days citizens can shop certain items and save the 6 percent state tax, is August 3-5. York, Chester and Lancaster County students start back to school on Aug. 20.

Here are some things families should know:

What is tax free: School supplies such as pens, pencils, paper, notebooks, binders, lunch boxes and backpacks, clothing for adults and children, including shoes, accessories and underwear, computers and printers, linens and bedding, bath rugs and towels, baby diapers, bridal gowns and veils, costumes, formal clothing, school uniforms, sports uniforms, mittens, tights, coats, ponchos and umbrellas and more

What is not tax free: Cosmetics, toys, layaway items, furniture, jewelry, watches, eye wear, clothing or formal wear that is rented, cookware, clocks, employee uniforms, hardware such as power tools, mattresses, box springs, computer parts such as keyboards and scanners, digital cameras, briefcases, golf clubs, greeting cards, housewares, drapes, sporting equipment such as helmets, sunglasses, toilet paper, toothbrush holders, wastebaskets and more

Forgot your supply list?: Several stores, including Walmart and Target, have the lists at the store. School districts also have the elementary, middle and high school supply lists on their websites.

Popular items: Batman-themed lunch boxes, complete with a cape, glow in the dark and colored glue, colored pencils and crayons and colorful folders are among the popular items on school supply lists this year.

Save Time: Families can order supplies online at walmart.com and pick them up at the store. Other stores, such as Target, also offer this feature.

Dates/Times: Tax-free weekend starts at 12:01 a.m. Friday and goes through midnight on Sunday

Information from Walmart Spokesperson Charles Crowson and the S.C. Department of Revenue.