York County school board race is on. Here’s who is running

Candidates running for school boards in York County are official.

Candidate filing closed at noon Wednesday.

Fall forums have been planned for Rock Hill and Fort Mill candidates ahead of the Nov. 6 election.

Here’s who is running in the nonpartisan election:

Rock Hill:

Brent Faulkenberry (at-large)

Kevin Porter (at-large)

Tyrie K Rowell (at-large)

Robin Owens (District 4)

Valarie A Walker (District 4)

Marilyn A Martin (District 2)

Helena Miller (District 2)

Fort Mill:

Celia McCarter

Waynbe Bouldin

Andrew Markners

Michele Branning

Brian Murphy

Terrin Boddie

Christine Dayton

Hazel M Frick

Marianne Koehl

Clover:

Joe L Gordon (District 1)

Mack E McCarter (at-large)

Rob Wallace (District 5)

Sherri Ciurlik (District 2)

York:

Mike Smith (District 2)

Betty F Johnson (District 4)

Amber Floyd (District 4)

Diane Comer Howell (at-large)

Brittany Cannon (at-large)

Michael W Hartness (at-large)

Upcoming forums

Rock Hill school district: 6:30 p.m. on Sept. 25 in the Central Office, 386 E Black St.





Fort Mill school district: 6:30 p.m. on Oct. 16 at Fort Mill High School, 215 N U.S. 21 Bypass.





The other school districts had not set forums as of Aug. 16.