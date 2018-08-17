Several residents have decided to run for school board seats in York County.
Several residents have decided to run for school board seats in York County. Tracy Kimball tkimball@heraldonline.com

York County school board race is on. Here’s who is running

By Amanda Harris

August 17, 2018 02:20 PM

YORK COUNTY

Candidates running for school boards in York County are official.

Candidate filing closed at noon Wednesday.

Fall forums have been planned for Rock Hill and Fort Mill candidates ahead of the Nov. 6 election.

Here’s who is running in the nonpartisan election:

Rock Hill:

  • Brent Faulkenberry (at-large)

  • Kevin Porter (at-large)

  • Tyrie K Rowell (at-large)

  • Robin Owens (District 4)

  • Valarie A Walker (District 4)

  • Marilyn A Martin (District 2)

  • Helena Miller (District 2)

Fort Mill:

  • Celia McCarter
  • Waynbe Bouldin
  • Andrew Markners
  • Michele Branning

  • Brian Murphy

  • Terrin Boddie

  • Christine Dayton

  • Hazel M Frick

  • Marianne Koehl

Clover:

  • Joe L Gordon (District 1)

  • Mack E McCarter (at-large)

  • Rob Wallace (District 5)

  • Sherri Ciurlik (District 2)

York:

  • Mike Smith (District 2)

  • Betty F Johnson (District 4)

  • Amber Floyd (District 4)

  • Diane Comer Howell (at-large)

  • Brittany Cannon (at-large)

  • Michael W Hartness (at-large)

Upcoming forums

  • Rock Hill school district: 6:30 p.m. on Sept. 25 in the Central Office, 386 E Black St.

  • Fort Mill school district: 6:30 p.m. on Oct. 16 at Fort Mill High School, 215 N U.S. 21 Bypass.

The other school districts had not set forums as of Aug. 16.

