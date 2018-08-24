South Pointe students, parents petition to ‘impeach’ new Rock Hill school principal

As students wrap up the first week of classes in Rock Hill, parents and students of South Pointe High School say the school’s new leadership has lead to strict rules and a feeling of “prison.”

However, school district leaders say that isn’t the whole story.

Marty Conner was named principal of South Pointe after long-time leader Al Leonard retired. Leonard led the school since it opened in 2005.

Parents and South Pointe students have started an “Impeach Marty Conner” petition. As of Friday morning, the petition had reached more than 1,500 signatures, with a goal of 2,500.

Reasons listed in the petition include new rules, such as a limit on bathroom passes for the year before referrals are given, and a rule that requires students stay in the lunch room during lunch period.

The petition states that South Pointe students feel Conner has created a “hostile environment in the school.”

A statement from Mychal Frost, spokesperson for the Rock Hill school district, said complaints in the petition are not an accurate picture of what is happening in the school.

Frost said no referrals are given for students using the restroom, and there have been no changes to the student dress code at South Pointe.

“The petition includes a great amount of misunderstanding of pre-existing practices at the school, including restroom access and dress code,” said Frost’s statement. “There has been a misrepresentation of the pre-existing and unchanged dress code.”

Students who signed the petition wrote that they are without access to vending machines at lunch, are limited to where they can go and say Conner is treating them like middle schoolers.

Frost said students are restricted to where they can be during lunch for safety reasons.

Frost said: “As a matter of safety for everyone, modifications to areas upperclassmen could go during lunch have been made. For example, the school cafeteria opens into a large gallery and commons area that is adjacent to the front lobby. Guests entering the lobby and being ‘buzzed’ into the gallery were able to easily interact directly with students. It has been determined for reasons of safety, security and supervision that this practice needed to be changed.”

Frost said grade-level meetings are being held in the school to inform students of the policies.





“With an increasing importance on school safety and security, it is important for the conversations to take place with students and allow students and school leadership to learn from each other in this process,” the statement says.

Frost also said: “Additional opportunities are being led by the school’s student council to work with school leadership more closely on future decisions that impact students.”

One parent, identified on the petition as Rusty Titchenal, wrote that he can understand the issue from both the viewpoint of Conner and the students.





“Nobody likes change. He has only been on the job for 3 days,” Titchenal wrote. “I say give him a chance. The lunch room rules must be for safety.”

“From a student standpoint, they feel like they are being punished and their freedom is being taken away -- something as simple as being able to go outside during lunch and socialize with their friends is very important,” Titchenal wrote.

Conner did not provide a direct statement.