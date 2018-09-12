Former York elementary school principal named district’s top leader

The York school district has a new top leader.

Kelly Coxe has been named the district’s new superintendent. She will serve under interim superintendent Tom Faulkenberry until January.





Faulkenberry has led the district since former superintendent Vernon Prosser resigned earlier this year.

Coxe is the district’s director of elementary education and will continue in that role until she takes over as superintendent, according to a release from the school district.

“Ms. Coxe emerged as a clear leader through our research and interviews,” said Ms. Betty Johnson, chair of the York school board, in a statement. “Ms. Coxe is knowledgeable about our district, and her expertise in instructional strategies and her understanding of K-12 curriculum was one of the determining factors in the board’s decision to make this appointment. She presented us with intriguing, well-conceived ideas to address the needs of our district and students.”

Coxe is the former principal of Harold C. Johnson Elementary School. Before coming to York, she worked for the McCormick School District as the director of human resources and served as an instructional coach and middle grade mathematics teacher.

Coxe holds a master’s from Furman University and has worked toward a doctorate degree in educational leadership at Clemson University. She holds a bachelor’s in interdisciplinary studies from the University of South Carolina and an associate’s degree in elementary education from Anderson College.

Coxe and her husband, Charlie Coxe, have seven children. Their youngest son is a junior at York Comprehensive High School.

As superintendent of the York school district, Coxe will be in charge of nine schools and a career center that collectively serve 5,200 students.

“The board believes Ms. Coxe will be a visionary leader who will continue moving the district forward in areas that need attention, raising the bar for student achievement, and successfully preparing students for their futures,” Johnson said in the statement. “Moreover, she has the experience, attitude and leadership abilities to work well with all communities and create a cohesive culture of excellence in our district.”