York, Lancaster, Chester County schools honor student, teacher accomplishments

Each month, The Herald will highlight teachers, school staff or students who have made a positive impact in York, Lancaster and Chester County schools. The honorees are chosen by the school districts.

School: Doby’s Bridge Elementary





Name: Shaniqua Corley-Moore

Background: Corley-Moore is the Doby’s Bridge Elementary School STEAM teacher. She has worked in the Fort Mill school district since 2012.

Reason for honor: Corley-Moore has been named the Fort Mill school district’s 2018-19 teacher of the year. “Mrs. Corley-Moore is an outstanding educator,” said Doby’s Bridge Principal Amanda Kubbs. “She displays not only Doby’s Bridge Elementary’s vision of engagement, enrichment, and excellence, but she also exemplifies the Fort Mill school district’s vision of Children First ... Every Day.”

Quote: From Corley-Moore: “My greatest accomplishment in education is empowering my students to become lifelong learners,” she said. “I want my students to be leaders, critical thinkers, problem solvers and understand that it is okay to sometimes ‘fail,’ which means ‘first attempt in learning.’”

School: Mt. Gallant Elementary





Name: Laura Rae Robinson, Bowen Cunningham and Kiya Collver

Background: Robinson, Cunningham and Collver are Rock Hill elementary students.

Reason for honor: The three students will represent the Rock Hill school district in the South Carolina American Choral Directors Association’s state honors choir. Each student auditioned by submitting an audio file that included an a capella version of “America.” The students are included in a group of 100 who were selected for the honor. The concert is Oct. 5 at St. Matthew’s Lutheran Church in downtown Charleston.

School: Clover High School





Name: Ally Grooms

Background: Grooms, 15, is a sophomore.

Reason for honor: Grooms, a baton twirler for the Pride of Clover marching band, has qualified to represent the United States at the International Cup and Grand Prix in France next August. Grooms qualified for the honor after competing at Notre Dame this past summer.

Quote: “She’s a great team player; her attitude makes her even better than what she is,” said Joe Gulledge, band director.

School: Hickory Grove-Sharon Elementary





Name: Mary Ashley Gilfillan

Background: Gilfillan teaches pre-kindergarten students at Hickory Grove Sharon Elementary School in the York school district.

Reason for honor: Gilfillan is honored for her love of students and going out of her way to meet their needs. She also is the teacher representative on the school’s Parent Teacher Organization, volunteers at school events and supports students at games.

Quote: Mrs. Gilfillan is a great team player and truly has a passion for teaching and loving students and her school family,” said Ashley Yon, assistant principal.

School: Lancaster High School





Name: Kim Perry

Background: Perry is the physical education teacher at Lancaster High School. She has been teaching 16 years, six of which have been at Lancaster High. Perry also taught at South Middle School.

Reason for honor: Perry is the 2018 S.C. Association for Physical Education and Sport Teacher of the Year for the High School Level. Perry was chosen for her dedication to her students, district and state. Perry is also up for the South District physical education teacher of the year, and if she wins that award, Perry will be up for the national physical education teacher of the year title.

Quote: “She’s as passionate about PE as anyone I’ve ever known. She’s fantastic,” said Lancaster High Principal Rosalyn Mood. “She’s taken risks with our kids in the sense of things that are atypical – taking them whitewater rafting, going for swimming lessons. She’s a coach at heart, and that comes through in her teaching and everything she does – that passion to make kids succeed.”

School: Great Falls High School





Name: John S. Finley

Background: Finley teaches Spanish at Great Falls.

Reason for honor: Finley was named the Chester County School District’s Rock Star Teacher of the Month for September.

Quote: “Mr. Finley has never received an award for all his hard work,” said Great Falls High student Sydney Glisson. “We all know Spanish teachers rarely get recognized. He comes in everyday and gets us excited about learning Spanish because everyone knows learning a different language can be boring and difficult. He is always there to help us and answer all our questions.”

Information provided by the school districts.