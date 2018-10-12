Think your child needs special education services? This SC program can help

For South Carolina children not enrolled in the school system who may need special education services, Child Find is available.

Child Find is used in all South Carolina schools, including all of York County, to identify children aged 3 to 21 who many need specialized instruction and are not already enrolled in school, said Laura Holland, executive director of special services for Clover school district. This includes children in private school or home schooled who are eligible for limited services from the school district they live in, she said.

According to the school district, “Child Find is a screening process to assist families in identifying children who might have special needs and require specialized instruction. If you think your child might have a delay in any area of development, Child Find can assist you in determining whether special education services are appropriate for your child’s needs.”

Some development challenges parents should monitor include an inability to talk, trouble walking, extreme emotional responses, not showing an interest in social relationships, not responding to his or her name, an inability to follow simple commands or not showing academic progress if the child is school-aged, according to the school district.

School districts have a separate special education process for students who are enrolled in school, Holland said.

Children from birth to age 3 may be served by BabyNet, South Carolina’s early intervention system for infants and toddlers. BabyNet provides free evaluations for children who may experience developmental delays and need resources. The program is funded through the Individuals with Disabilities Education Act and is managed through the South Carolina Department of Health and Human Services.





The school district may receive a referral from BabyNet once the child turns 3, Holland said. Not every child served by BabyNet will be eligible for services from their school district.

“Sometimes early intervention gets a student where they need to be,” Holland said.

Schedule a screening

For more information or to arrange a Child Find screening, call the school district’s special services department:



