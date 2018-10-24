Here’s where Fort Mill district leaders want new high school attendance lines drawn

The Fort Mill school district administration has made its choice to determine which high schools students will attend.

On Tuesday, the school board heard the administration’s recommendation for the new attendance lines needed with the opening of Catawba Ridge High School next school year. It joins Fort Mill and Nation Ford high schools.

On Oct. 1, three options were presented in a public presentation. The recommendation from Chuck Epps, district superintendent, on Tuesday wasn’t exactly like any of them.

Instead it’s a modified version of the third option presented that night. The district recommendation puts homes south of Tom Hall Street and east of U.S. 21 Bypass at Catawba Ridge. It also sends students there from a sliver of property between U.S. 21 and the western part of Harris Road.

Students southwest of the Gold Hill and Pleasant roads intersection would go to Fort Mill. That school would include Tega Cay and Baxter. It would include a little property east of S.C. 160 West, including Hamilton Place, and a jut down into the Catawba Ridge attendance line from Jones Branch down to Sutton Road.

The Nation Ford attendance lines largely would be north of Tom Hall Street and S.C. 160, and east of Pleasant Road. It includes Springfield, Regent Park and Paradise. Some property west of Pleasant is included, up to the Eppington South and Spicewood subdivisions.

With the new lines, an estimated 2,066 students would attend Fort Mill High next school year compared to 1,904 at Nation Ford and 817 at Catawba Ridge. Incoming seniors would remain at Fort Mill or Nation Ford. All three schools each have a capacity of 2,400 students.

While Catawba Ridge might start smaller, in time it could grow considerably. Existing or approved residential developments are more than four times higher in the Catawba Ridge zone (4,604 residences) than at Fort Mill (1,163). Nation Ford would have 2,738.

The recommended option would send 677 Nation Ford and 140 Fort Mill students to Catawba Ridge the first year. It would send 271 non-seniors from Fort Mill to Nation Ford.





The latest version is based on initial and further study since the Oct. 1 public event, and community feedback, according to the district.





Tuesday’s recommendation isn’t final. The public can submit comments via a link on the district website through close of business Oct. 31. A map of the proposed lines also is on the website.





The school board will finalize lines with a vote, scheduled for Nov. 6.

Check back for more.