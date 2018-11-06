York County school board candidates faced tight races. Here’s who won.

There will be some new faces on York County area school boards.

Voters Tuesday elected school board members in the Rock Hill, Fort Mill, York, Clover, Chester County and Lancaster County districts.

Some of the races were highly contested. In Fort Mill, nine candidates sought to fill four at-large seats.

In Rock Hill, where two long-time board members did not seek re-election, there were several candidates for an at-large seat and two district seats.

Here are the unofficial results, according to the South Carolina Election Commission:

Rock Hill

With 80 percent of precincts reporting, incumbent Helena Miller had an early lead over Marilyn Martin and took the seat for District 2 with 64 percent of the vote.

In District 4, Robin Owens took the seat over Valarie Walker with just over 67 percent of the vote with all precincts reporting.

With 88 percent of precincts reporting, Brent Faulkenberry took a strong lead over Kevin Porter and Tyrie Rowell for an at-large seat.

Fort Mill

The race in Fort Mill with all nine candidates was decided by a few percentage points.

With 96 percent of precincts reporting, the four new Fort Mill school board members are Michele Branning (15.61 percent), Brian Murphy (14.99 percent), Wayne Bouldin (12.96 percent) and Celia McCarter (11.28 percent).

York

Mike Smith ran unopposed for District 2.

Amber Floyd took District 4 with 52.65 percent of the vote over Betty Johnson (47.06 percent) with all precincts reporting.

With 89 percent of precincts reporting, Diane Howell won with 50.14 percent of the vote over Brittany Cannon (23.87 percent) and Michael Hartness (25.6 percent) for the at-large seat.

Clover

Joe L Gordon ran unopposed for District 1. Mack E McCarter ran unopposed for an at-large seat. Rob Wallace ran unopposed for District 5, and Sherri Ciurlik ran unopposed for District 2.

Chester County

With all precincts reporting, Jim Fuller took the District 3 seat with 66.91 percent of the vote against Denise Lawson.

Douglas Shannon and Maggie James ran unopposed for Districts 4 and 6, respectively.

The race for Chester County’s at-large seat came down to a few percentage points. With 96 percent of precincts reporting, Anne Collins took the seat with 39.38 percent against Bill Stringfellow (35.61 percent) and Jim Stroman (24.57 percent).

Lancaster County

All precincts reported as of Tuesday night.

Melvin Stroble ran unopposed in District 1.

Bobby Parker took the District 3 seat with 60 percent of the vote over John Mahaffey, who had 39 percent.

In District 5, Janice Dabney took the seat with 42.49 percent over Neil Couch, who had 36.79 percent and was followed by Melissa Jones-Horton with 20.20 percent.

Ken Buck took the seat for District 7 with just over 55 percent of the vote against Chris Campbell.

