York County region students honor Veterans through song, parade

York County area students marked Veterans Day Friday with breakfasts, parades and tributes. Others are celebrating Monday.
Hickory Grove-Sharon Elementary School in York hosted its annual Veterans Day program Friday with first graders. Veterans and their families attended.
Cotton Belt Elementary students also put on a Veterans Day performance with readings and songs.
In Clover, Oakridge Elementary students hosted a breakfast and a parade to honor veterans. Clover Middle School and Kinard Elementary also hosted Veterans Day programs. Other elementary schools in the district will host events Monday.
Several Fort Mill schools are welcoming veterans with services on Monday.
Gold Hill Middle School will host guest speakers at 8:30 a.m. who will talk about how the military serves citizens. John Buchanan will share the story of Vietnam veteran and Fort Mill resident Jacky Bayne, who was twice declared dead during the Vietnam War, according to the school district.
Sugar Creek Elementary’s Veterans Day breakfast is 7 a.m. to 8 a.m. on Monday. Fourth graders will sing during the meal. Orchard Park Elementary is also hosting a breakfast and parade at 8 a.m.
Fort Mill High School’s celebration is 8:40 a.m. Monday at the flag poles.
Comments