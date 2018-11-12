Historical Rock Hill college officially welcomes 13th leader

Clinton College has officially welcomed its new leader.

Earlier this year, Clinton’s board of trustees named Lester McCorn as the school’s 13th president, after he served as acting president for the past year.

McCorn was sworn in as president on Nov. 9, marking the end of a week-long inauguration celebration at the historically black college in Rock Hill. Friday’s ceremony was held at the Kenneth Monroe Transformation Center in Rock Hill.

McCorn said he is the first male president of Clinton in more than 70 years. Clinton has been open in Rock Hill since 1894.

“I am truly honored and humbled to assume this post at this pivotal period in the college’s history,” he said.

When he was named president, McCorn said the school’s future includes facility upgrades, new facilities, an expansion of the college’s athletics program, additional on-campus housing and other changes.

McCorn said the school will launch a capital campaign this year to pay for upgrades, improve programs and create scholarships. The oldest building on the campus was built in the 1940s.

“HBCU’s like Clinton believe that all of our students have the potential to either rule the world, run the world or change the world,” McCorn said.