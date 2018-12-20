Rock Hill school leaders, in first time ever, approve 2 years of calendars

The Rock Hill school district has approved calendars for 2019-2020 and 2020-2021.

The board passed the calendars 6-1 during its regular Monday meeting. New school board member Robin Owens, District 4, voted against approving the calendars.





This is the first year Rock Hill has approved two school calendars at once. The policy was created in response to past community support for two-year approval.

Owens said she is concerned about approving two years of calendars at once, saying the district may not be able to take advantage if the state legislature allows districts to start the school year earlier.

Currently, state law requires all South Carolina school districts start school no earlier than the third Monday in August.

“I will be voting against the calendars,” Owens said. “I think both calendars are very well thought out and well organized, I just am not in agreement that the district should hem itself into two years’ worth of calendars at this time.”

The district’s policy allows the school board to make changes to an approved calendar if the start date law changes, said Mychal Frost, district spokesperson.

In a community survey, 58 percent of respondents said they would want to make changes to the second year’s calendar if an earlier start date is allowed, according to the district.

The highlights - 2019-2020:





Spring break, April 6-10, 2020, aligns with the rest of York County’s districts.

First day for students is Aug. 19, 2019, and the last day is June 4, 2020.

Graduation is June 6, 2020.

Potential make-up days are April 13, May 22 and May 29, 2020.

High school exams completed before winter break.

The highlights - 2020-2021:

Spring break is April 5-9, 2021.





First day for students is Aug. 17, 2020, and the last day is June 3, 2021.

Graduation is June 5, 2021.

Potential make-up days are Oct. 16, 2020, and Feb. 15 and May 21, 2021.

High school exams completed before winter break.

The calendars are available on the Rock Hill school district’s website.