Rock Hill school foreign language, STEAM, inquiry, arts choices: Learn more, sign up

From inquiry to language immersion, Rock Hill parents can explore a variety of school choice programs offered in the district.

The Rock Hill school district is hosting a school choice fair from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, Jan. 12 in South Pointe High School’s gym, 801 Neely Road. Participants can also get information on the district’s 3-year-old and 4-year-old kindergarten programs.

Students generally must attend a public school based on where they live. But school choice programs are specialized programs that students can apply to attend, whether or not they are zoned to attend that school.

Choice programs include accelerated studies, arts integration, inquiry, Montessori and Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Mathematics, or STEAM.

The district’s language immersion program offers both Spanish and French paths. It is located in the district’s new Cherry Park Elementary School of Language Immersion.

Parents can complete choice program applications at the fair or on the district’s website. The deadline to apply is Feb. 28.

The Rock Hill school district provides free transportation for all students enrolled in a choice program.

Teacher Recruitment

The Rock Hill school district is looking for teachers. The district is hosting a recruitment fair from 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday, Feb. 9 at South Pointe High School.

Those interested in attending the recruitment fair should register on the district’s website. Teachers can also apply for a position online.