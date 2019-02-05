Business hosts needed for new Rock Hill service learning course at Northwestern High

Rock Hill community businesses are asked to support a new service learning course at Northwestern High School.

Students who sign up for the elective course will volunteer off campus during class time two days per week, said Christy Smith, who teaches English at Northwestern and is starting the class. She said many students expressed interest in volunteering but struggled to find time after school.

“We wanted to build some time for that into their school day,” Smith said.

Students in the course also will hear from guest speakers, learn about fund-raising, and research local community service opportunities, she said.

“I want them to think of Rock Hill not only as a town they live in, but a community they can invest in,” Smith said.

The class will be offered starting next school year to juniors and seniors. Smith said 40 students have signed up. Students must have their own transportation to their assigned service site.

Rock Hill businesses are being asked to host student volunteers during the day. Interested businesses will need to provide an on-site supervisor and offer consistent work for the students to complete during the semester, Smith said.

Northwestern will fund any field trips and materials that are needed for the class, said school principal Hezekiah Massey.

“It gives us a chance to provide real word experiences for students,” Massey said. “We want them to learn how important it is to be active in their community. It’s about service, it’s about giving and it’s about more than just getting a credit.”

To become a host site, E-mail Christy Smith at cgsmith@rhmail.org.