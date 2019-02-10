York County region teachers and students take home wins, honored by districts

Each month, The Herald highlights teachers, school staff or students who have made a positive impact in York, Lancaster and Chester County schools. The honorees are chosen by the school districts.

Names: Jacob Argeudas, senior, Alexis Dragun, senior, Chitipat Kanobdee, junior, Asa Lassiter, junior, Jason Marsan, sophomore, Wyatt Park, senior, Alex Rulevich, senior, Madelyn Spitzer, senior, Ian Storms, senior, Molly Sutton, senior, Clayton Williams, senior, Jack Winter, senior, Jackson Zazzaro, junior

School: Clover High School

Background: The students are Clover High School JROTC cadets.

Reason for Honor: The students were each selected to receive a scholarship and attend the Air Force Chief of Staff Private Pilot Flight Academy in the summer of 2019. Academy participants have the opportunity to earn their private pilot’s license and up to 12 college credits, according to U.S. Air Force.

Quote: “We have good kids. We are extremely proud of the way that they have represented Clover High School and represented the Air Force Junior ROTC Program,” Brian Batson, Clover High School AFJROTC instructor, said in a statement. “Our kids make up nearly 10 percent of the nation-wide quota for this program, so that says a lot about the students that we have in our program. I look forward to watching them progress in an area of high demand that can lead to a terrific career.”







Name: Susan Fields

School: South Pointe High School

Background: Fields is an environmental science teacher at South Pointe.

Reason for Honor: Fields’ class is one of 250 state finalists in the Samsung Solve for Tomorrow Contest. The national contest challenges students in grades 6-12 to apply STEM (science, technology, engineering and math) skills to real-world issues and create solutions for their communities, according to the Rock Hill school district. Five schools from each state were chosen as finalists. Fields will be awarded a Samsung tablet for her classroom. Her students will work on a project addressing homelessness and affordable housing such as tiny homes as they advance in the competition.

Name: Natalie Harden

School: Doby’s Bridge Elementary School

Background: Harden has been a special education teacher for 14 years. She has taught in Georgia, Hawaii, Virginia and now in South Carolina. She currently serves as the lead mild special settings teacher for Fort Mill school district.

Reason for Honor: Harden is known for working well with other teachers both in special education and general education settings, according to school district.

Quote: “Mrs. Harden is a phenomenal teacher,” said Doby’s Bridge Principal Amanda Kubbs. “She highly engages students on their academic levels while continuously creating a positive classroom environment. Parents love Mrs. Harden, and we are so blessed to call her a Dragon.”







Name: Crystal Applegate

School: Jefferson Elementary School

Background: Applegate teaches 4th grade.

Reason for Honor: Mattie Hughes, principal at Jefferson Elementary, said Applegate always has a positive outlook.

Quote: “She always looks for a win-win in every situation and will go above and beyond to assist in any way,” Hughes said in a statement. “Mrs. Applegate has a profound impact on her students each year, and we are proud to have on our team at Jefferson Elementary.”







Name: Lizzi Elliott

School: Andrew Jackson High School

Background: Elliott has taught chorus at Andrew Jackson for 13 years. She holds a Bachelors in Music Education and a Master’s in Choral Conducting from Winthrop University and she is Nationally Board Certified.

Reason for honor: Elliott’s students have won several top state, regional and national awards and recognitions in chorus. Her class has also raised money for Relay for Life. Elliott and her husband David, music director for Calvary Baptist Church in Rock Hill, are in the processing of adopting.

Quote: “It isn’t Lizzi’s incredible knowledge of music and performance that makes her such an awesome teacher. It’s the relationships she has with students that make her inspirational,” Andrew Jackson Principal Alex Dabney said in a statement. “She knows how to demand the absolute best of her students and build lifetime relationships with them. They see her as a mother, and over and over – years after they graduate – her students keep coming back to visit her, seek her advice, share their successes. They excel in chorus because they want to do well for her. She is as competitive with Chorus as any coach is with their sport. “