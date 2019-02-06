Fort Mill announces class schedule changes for 2019-20 school year

Some Fort Mill students will start school five minutes earlier starting next school year.

The district announced a new bell schedule Wednesday morning.

Beginning in 2019-20, the first bell for elementary students will be at 7:35 a.m. instead of 7:40 a.m., and the last will ring at 2:20 p.m., five minutes earlier than the current schedule.

Middle school will still start at 8:10 a.m., but the last bell will ring at 3:10 p.m. instead of 3:20 p.m.

Sign Up and Save Get six months of free digital access to The Herald

Leaders with the district say the school day will be adjusted in different ways at each middle school to account for the shorter day.

“Classroom instruction time will not be impacted,” reads a response from the district.

The high school bell schedule will not change. Students will hear the first bell at 8:40 a.m. and the last at 3:40 p.m.

The changes drew mixed reactions on the district’s Facebook page. Some parents posted they are concerned that elementary students will be out for the bus earlier and others stated they were not worried about the five-minute adjustment.





“The change in school times is designed to allow more time for buses to complete routes between drop off and pickup,” says a statement from the district.