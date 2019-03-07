Education

Missing 82-year-old man found, Lancaster County police say

By Amanda Harris

March 07, 2019 10:34 AM

Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office deputies are looking for 82-year-old Henry Steven Childress.
Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office deputies are looking for 82-year-old Henry Steven Childress. Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office
Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office deputies are looking for 82-year-old Henry Steven Childress. Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office
LANCASTER COUNTY

An 82-year-old man who was missing Wednesday has been found, according to the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office.

Henry Steven Childress left his home Wednesday morning off Millstone Creek Road in Indian Land, according the sheriff’s office. He was last seen in Myrtle Beach on Wednesday afternoon and was thought to be traveling to Jacksonville, Fla.

Childress was found safe Thursday morning in Richland County, police say. He is being reunited with his family.

Related stories from Rock Hill Herald

local

Amanda Harris

Amanda Harris covers issues related to children and families in York, Chester and Lancaster County for The Herald. Amanda works with local schools, parents and community members to address important topics such as school security, mental health and the opioid epidemic. She graduated from Winthrop University.

Support my work with a digital subscription

SUBSCRIBE TODAY

  Comments  