Missing 82-year-old man found, Lancaster County police say

An 82-year-old man who was missing Wednesday has been found, according to the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office.

Henry Steven Childress left his home Wednesday morning off Millstone Creek Road in Indian Land, according the sheriff’s office. He was last seen in Myrtle Beach on Wednesday afternoon and was thought to be traveling to Jacksonville, Fla.

Childress was found safe Thursday morning in Richland County, police say. He is being reunited with his family.