It’s graduation time for Rock Hill colleges. Here’s what you need to know.

It’s graduation time for hundreds of Rock Hill college students.

Winthrop University

Winthrop’s ceremonies are 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. Saturday at the Winthrop Coliseum, 1162 Eden Terrace in Rock Hill. Traffic may be heavier Saturday on Eden Terrace.

Rep. Gary Simrill, Winthrop class of 1991, will deliver the address for the 10 a.m. ceremony celebrating graduates of the College of Visual and Performing Arts and the College of Arts and Sciences.





The 3 p.m. ceremony includes graduates of the College of Business Administration and Richard W. Riley College of Education. Cara Peters, marketing professor at Winthrop, will deliver the commencement address. Peters has been named the 2019 Distinguished Professor, the highest honor the university awards a faculty member, according to Winthrop.

Graduates should enter the coliseum via the north tunnel and park in the north parking lot, according to Winthrop. Special guests will park in a designated area in the south side parking lot. Remaining parking spots will be for family and guests.





During Winthrop’s Thursday commencement ceremony, 220 graduate degrees will be awarded. The university is awarding 700 undergraduate degrees, said Judy Longshaw, spokesperson for the university.





Clinton College

Clinton’s Baccalaureate service ceremony is 6 p.m. Friday with Bishop W. Darin Moore delivering the sermon.

The college’s commencement ceremony is 3 p.m. Saturday with former Ohio state senator Nina Turner as the keynote speaker, according to Clinton. Turner also worked on the 2016 Bernie Sanders campaign.

Twenty-eight students will be graduating, most with associate’s degrees, said Erin Giddens, spokesperson for Clinton College.

Both events will be held at the Kenneth Monroe Transformation Center, 745 Saluda St. in Rock Hill.

York Technical College

York Tech students will graduate at 7 p.m. on May 14 at the Winthrop Coliseum.