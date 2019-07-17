Familiar face chosen to lead Banks Trail Middle in Fort Mill

Banks Trail Howl TV students make award-winning videos Students in Banks Trail Middle School's Howl TV broadcasting club in Fort Mill created videos that brought home awards from the Student Television Networks National Competition in Atlanta. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Students in Banks Trail Middle School's Howl TV broadcasting club in Fort Mill created videos that brought home awards from the Student Television Networks National Competition in Atlanta.

Banks Trail Middle School in Fort Mill has a new top leader.

Marc Pyrc has been named the school’s principal, according to the Fort Mill school district. Pyrc has been serving as assistant principal at Banks Trail.

Pyrc holds a bachelor of arts in elementary education and a master’s in educational leadership from Winthrop University, according to the district. He has 17 years of experience in education, serving as a science and social studies teacher, athletic coach and assistant principal in Clover and Fort Mill schools.

”Mr. Pyrc has served as assistant principal at Banks Trail for the past four years and is very familiar with the students, families and staff,” Fort Mill Superintendent Chuck Epps said in a statement. “His transition to principal will be seamless for the BTMS family and help to continue the outstanding work taking place there.”

