Rock Hill’s Clinton College unveils new dining hall, plans for future

Rock Hill’s Clinton College makes improvements to dining experience Clinton College renovated its dining hall in response to recommendations from the student government association. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Clinton College renovated its dining hall in response to recommendations from the student government association.

Clinton College is looking to the future with updates to its campus and programs.

Clinton unveiled this month a renovated dining hall and a partnership with the dining service Aladdin, a release from the school states. The Millennium Cafe offers a new menu selection for students and staff that includes vegan, vegetarian and gluten-free options.

The new menu also offers made-to-order deli sandwiches, pizza and a fresh salad bar, according to the college.

Lester McCorn, president of the historically black college in Rock Hill, joined the students Thursday in eating lunch in the new space.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

“We’re exited. We try every year to do something new for the students,” he said. “I think it’s going to be a hit on campus and something the students will really appreciate.”

McCorn said the renovated cafe may be used as a welcome center for future guests.

“This allows us to offer spaces on campus that are not just for students, but for the community,” he said. “We hope to invite others into the space.”

The new dining hall is one of several changes Clinton has recently made as the school grows. Clinton this year marked 125 years.

Earlier this year, Clinton added a music department, led by gospel music leader Tony McNeill.

McCorn said the college has also provided every student with a tablet they can use for course work.

“We’ve made a commitment to updating technology and digital learning,” he said.

The tablets also track student attendance as they bring them to class, McCorn said.

“We found one of the indicators for a lack of success is a lack of attendance,” he said. “That’s going to add another feature that we think will improve student engagement.”

SHARE COPY LINK Clinton College students and staff are celebrating the 125-year anniversary of the historically black college in Rock Hill, South Carolina. Clinton was established in 1894 by the African Methodist Episcopal Zion Church.