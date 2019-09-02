‘Incredibly honored’: Clover schools name 2019-’20 district teacher of year

‘All about connections’: Clover’s teacher of year talks passion Jessica Allred was named the Clover, South Carolina school district’s teacher of the year for 2019-’20. Allred teaches fifth grade math and science at Oakridge Elementary School. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Jessica Allred was named the Clover, South Carolina school district’s teacher of the year for 2019-’20. Allred teaches fifth grade math and science at Oakridge Elementary School.

Jessica Allred was named the Clover school district teacher of the year for 2019-’20.

Allred teaches fifth grade math and science at Oakridge Elementary School.

“I’ve known I wanted to be a teacher since I was six years old and I never wavered,” she said. “It’s all about the connections I make with young people and their families.”

Allred is a 2004 graduate of Clemson University, where she earned a degree in elementary education, according to the school district. She taught third and fifth grade at Townville Elementary in Anderson School District 4 and returned to Clemson to earn her Master’s in elementary education.

Allred is a Nationally Board Certified teacher. She moved to the region in 2009 and taught in Lancaster before coming to Clover, according to the district.

The 2019-’20 school year marks Allred’s tenth year teaching in Clover schools and sixteenth year teaching. Allred joined Oakridge when it opened four years ago and was part of the team of teachers who helped design the facility.

Allred said she values kindness in her classroom, something she remembers getting from her teachers.

“I know every single day, I may be the only hug a child gets. I may be the only person who says I love you to a child,” Allred said. “I know that my positive attitude and the impact I have on a child’s life can really make or break somebody’s day.”

As district teacher of the year, Allred earned the use of a car from Fred Caldwell Chevrolet for the year, according to the school district. She will also represent Clover in the running for the title of South Carolina Teacher of the Year.

“I’m surrounded by amazing educators in the Clover school district,” Allred said. “I’m so incredibly honored to be able to represent their voice and all of the amazing things that go on in our school district.”