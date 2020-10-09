New Chester County School District dashboard will help parents track COVID-19 cases

Chester County School District has launched its own COVID-19 dashboard to report cases daily.

The Chester County School District has launched its own COVID-19 Dashboard. The website will update daily with the number of positive cases in the district. It also will display a chart showing the trend in cases over the school year.

When students or teachers have a confirmed COVID-19 case, the school nurse or principal will be notified and the case will be added to the dashboard, CCSD Public Information Officer Chris Christoff told The Herald.

According to the dashboard website, a positive case is defined as “a lab-confirmed positive test.” The website also states that “Individuals who were in proximity to a positive case are notified and will be monitored for symptoms for 14 days.”

Cases will not be removed as people recover, Christoff said.

The cases are broken down by school and whether the positive case is a faculty member or a student. The cases for “other personnel” -- transportation workers, facilities/operations workers and district office workers -- are cataloged as well. The website does not list names.

The website currently reports five students and seven faculty members who have had positive test results.

According to the website data, the cases are at Chester Park School of the Arts (2), Chester Park Literacy Through Technology School (2), Chester Middle School (1), Chester High School (1), Lewisville Elementary (3), Lewisville High School (2), and one positive case falls under “other personnel.”

Superintendent Antwon Sutton said at a school board meeting last week that he wanted to create the dashboard to ensure the district keeps families informed.

Christoff said the district wants to get information to the public as quick as possible.

“The superintendent places a very high emphasis on our ability to be as transparent with the public as possible,” Christoff said.

If students or staff members are experiencing COVID-19 symptoms or receive a positive COVID-19 test result, they should report the case to their school nurse or school principal.

The CCSD dashboard can be accessed through the district homepage and clicking COVID-19 Dashboard or by clicking here.